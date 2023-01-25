Jio rolls out 5G internet in these 5 Karnataka cities. Details

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has launched its 5G internet services in 5 cities of Karnataka on Tuesday. The telecom giant also announced that this will benefit their user base in outside the capital city of Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Jio launched 5G services in 50 cities across 17 states and union territories in India. In Karnataka, the Jio users of Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Haasan, Mandya and Tumakuru will get 5G network without any additional costs, said Jio in an announcement. With this, the telecom operator has expanded its 5G internet services to 184 cities in the country. Earlier, as a New Year gift to the people of Karnataka’s cultural capital, Jio had launched its 5G network in Mysuru.

In October last year, Reliance Jio had officially announced the launch of its True 5G powered public Wi-Fi service in India. Jio chairman Akash Ambani said that the benefit of the new Jio True 5G Public Wi-Fi service will be available in public places in few cities in the country.

The company rolled out their 5G connectivity in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in November, weeks after they started it in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara.

In July, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro had become India’s first Metro to test the 5G network at one of the stations. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to achieve greater internet speed.