Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / "Jobless Congress" is doing 'SayCM' campaign: K'taka CM

"Jobless Congress" is doing 'SayCM' campaign: K'taka CM

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 04:35 PM IST

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless". He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said. He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign. The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with ' SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations. The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out