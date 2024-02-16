Justice Nilay V Anjaria was on Friday appointed as the next chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, the law ministry said. Justice Nilay Anjaria next chief justice of Karnataka HC

At present a judge of the Gujarat High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month.

He would assume charge after incumbent chief justice P S Dinesh Kumar demits office on February 24 on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then.

Before his elevation as a judge, he had practised in the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters, the collegium had noted while recommending his name.