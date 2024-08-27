Kannada actor Darshan to be transferred to Bellary jail amid viral photo controversy: Report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently being held in judicial custody in connection with a murder case, is being transferred to Bellary jail, according to NDTV. This decision follows a request from the Bengaluru Police, who also sought the transfer of other individuals involved in the Renukaswamy murder case and certain notorious criminals from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to different facilities, news agency PTI reported. The transfer follows the circulation of a photo showing him "chilling out" with other inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

This move comes after a photo of the actor enjoying a leisurely tea with a history sheeter called Wilson Garden Naga inside Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail went viral and caused a stir.

READ | Here's all you need to know about Wilson Garden Naga, the infamous gangster seen “chilling out” with actor Darshan in jail

In the image, Thoogudeepa appears relaxed, holding a cigarette and a coffee mug while seated comfortably. Additionally, a video surfaced online showing the actor participating in a video call from the prison. This led to the suspension of nine prison officials, including the Chief Jail Superintendent, on Monday for allegedly providing special privileges to Thoogudeepa following an investigation.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda spoke to reporters and stated that three separate cases have been filed in relation to the prison incident. These cases are being investigated under the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He mentioned that during a recent inspection by the Central Crime Branch, no incriminating evidence was found in the barracks, but there are concerns that some items may have been moved before the inspection team arrived.

READ | Actor Darshan's viral pics: 7 Bengaluru central prison officials including jailers suspended

Dayananda also explained that many notorious criminals are housed in Parappana Agrahara jail due to arrests under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), and there are fears that they may engage in unlawful activities. Consequently, the police have requested the relocation of these rowdies, along with the individuals linked to the Renukaswamy murder case, to prevent further issues.

(With inputs from PTI)