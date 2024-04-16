Kannada film industry veteran Dwarakish dies of cardiac arrest at 81

Dwarakish, veteran Kannada film actor, producer and director, renowned for his comedy roles, passed away at his residence on Tuesday at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Dwarakish was 81 years old and died of a cardiac arrest.

Dwarakish had acted in around 100 films and worked as a director and producer on around 50 of them. He had made his Kannada film debut in 1966 with the co-production of 'Mamatheya Bandhana' under the Thunga Pictures banner.

As a producer, he achieved great success with his movie 'Mayor Muthanna', which starred Kannada idol Dr Rajkumar and Bharathi in lead roles. Dwarakish is also known for introducing Kishore Kumar, a noted Hindi playback singer, to the Kannada movie industry with the song 'Aadu aata Aadu'.

He had a diploma in mechanical engineering. Dwarakish was born on August 19, 1942, in Hunsur, Mysuru district.

Several notable figures from the film industry as well as politicians expressed their condolences at the actor-producer-director's passing.

“Dwarakish brought life to roles as a comedian, hero and supporting actor. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said not only as an artist, his unparalleled service to the Kannada film industry as a producer and director is unforgettable,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

Echoing the words, former CM and JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy said, “He was an asset to Kannada cinema due to his versatile talent, who acted with great actors like Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh.”

Others including BJP state President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra, and former CM Basavaraj Bommai also shared condolence messages.

(With inputs from PTI)