Kannada news anchor Divya Vasantha arrested for allegedly extorting a spa owner in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police arrested Kannada news presenter Divya Vasantha on Thursday for her alleged involvement in the extortion from a spa owner in Indiranagar’s 100 feet road. She was reportedly arrested in Kerala and police brought her back to Bengaluru. Kannada news anchor Divya Vasantha arrested for allegedly extorting a spa owner(Linkidin/DivyaVasantha)

Earlier in this case, a person named Rajanukunte Venkatesh, who claimed to be the CEO of a local Kannada channel, and Divya Vasantha’s brother, Sandesh Vasantha, were arrested. According to reports, the three accused decided to extort money from the owner of ‘Tree Spa and Beauty Parlour’ in Indiranagar. They hired a woman from northeast and made her join as a masseuse in the targeted spa by the accused. Later, Sandesh Vasantha, the brother of Divya Vasantha visited the spa and recorded a video along with hired masseuse to make it look like the spa is running a prostitution racket.

Divya Vasantha then approached the spa owner with the video and demanded ₹15 lakh. She also allegedly threatened the owner with telecasting the video on the local news channel if he did not give money. However, the owner claimed that he had only ₹1 lakh, but the accused demanded at least ₹8 lakh to delete the video.

On 1 July, the owner approached Jeevan Bhima Nagar police and filed a police complaint. It was also found that Rajanukunte Venkataesh is not associated with any news channel and three accused created a WhatsApp group to extort money from various business owners.