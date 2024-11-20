Kannada TV actor fires gun infront of director during film-related dispute in Bengaluru

Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar was arrested on Tuesday by Bengaluru Police for allegedly firing his licensed gun during a heated argument with director Bharat Navunda over a film production dispute. The incident occurred on Monday evening at a film producer's office in Bengaluru’s Chandra layout, police said. According to officials, the argument stemmed from financial disagreements over a stalled film project. An FIR has been registered against Thandaveshwar under IPC Section 109 (Abetment of a crime) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, based on Navunda's complaint.

According to reports, both Tandeveshwar and Bharat Navunda have been collaborating on a film titled Devanampriya for the past two years. The project faced delays due to the lack of a producer, prompting Thandaveshwar to invest ₹6 lakh of his own money to sustain it. Though a producer was recently secured and filming resumed, slow progress reignited tensions. Thandaveshwar's demand for the repayment of his investment allegedly escalated into an altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining the incident's circumstances. More details are awaited.