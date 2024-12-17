Karnataka Assembly: BJP and Congress clash over MUDA scam and internal reservation.

Tensions escalated between Congress and BJP leaders in Karnataka over issues of internal reservation and alleged land allotment scams. Congress leader BK Hariprasad responded sharply to BJP President BY Vijayendra's demands on the MUDA scam, challenging his stance. Congress leaders questioned about the land allotted to RSS when BJP raised about MUDA scam in the Belagavi assembly session. (Old Pic)

Also Read - One year jail for those who leave failed borewells without closing in Karnataka

"Vijayendra should ask for the investigation of the land allotted to RSS and Sangh Parivar... At what cost have they taken this land?" Hariprasad demanded, directing attention toward land allocations he believes warrant investigation.

Vijayendra had previously sought action on the alleged MUDA scam, raising questions about land irregularities. Hariprasad, however, chose to shift focus to the BJP's ties with right-wing groups, calling for greater scrutiny of their land dealings.

The debate shifted to the issue of internal reservation when Hariprasad also referenced the Supreme Court's ruling. "The Supreme Court has given the directive for internal reservation. Nobody can escape that. It has to be implemented..." he asserted, emphasizing that the decision was legally binding on the state.

Earlier, BJP leader CT Ravi, responding to the ongoing controversy, said, "Supreme Court has passed the judgment on internal reservation that the state governments have to take a decision on this. We executed the Madhuswamy report under which we gave justice to every community..." Ravi stated.

Also Read - Karnataka's Jog Falls entrance to stay shut from January 1 to March 15. Here is why

He further downplayed calls for further commissions, adding, "The people do not want Nyaymurti Sadashiva Aayog... We have only one demand that the internal government should give reservation and support the Madhuswamy report."

On Mondau, BJP state President criticised the state government over the police lathi charge on the Lingayat Panchamasali community during their protest for reservation, calling it an example of the arrogance of the CM Siddaramaiah-led government.

"The arrogance of CM Siddaramaiah's government is evident. Under his instructions, the police lathi-charged peaceful protestors from the Panchamasali community, as well as farmers and Hindus. This is the height of arrogance," said Vijayendra.

He further criticised the government for failing to apologise in the legislature, stating that such actions could not have occurred without the explicit directions of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.