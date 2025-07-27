Karnataka asserts Bengaluru home to India’s first quantum machine, counters Andhra CM's claim

A war of words has erupted between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over who holds the distinction of hosting India’s first indigenously built quantum computer. Karnataka Science and Technology minister NS Boseraju declined Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims on India's first quantum machine in Amaravati.

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday countered Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that the southern neighbour is on track to unveil the country’s first homegrown 8-qubit quantum computer in Amaravati this November.

N S Boseraju's response to Chandrababu Naidu

“Let’s stick to the facts,” Boseraju said in a statement, asserting that India’s first operational quantum computer is already up and running in Bengaluru, and has been offering commercial services since April 2025.

Naidu had earlier taken to social media platform ‘X’ to announce Andhra’s upcoming quantum milestone, saying, “Our state is set to deploy India’s first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, with support from @QpiAI.”

Naidu added that the project, backed by the National Quantum Mission, would help transform agriculture, healthcare, and water management in Andhra Pradesh, while congratulating QpiAI founder Nagendra Nagarajan.

But Boseraju was quick to correct the record. “For the record, India’s first quantum computer — indigenously built by QpiAI right here in Bengaluru — began commercial operations in April 2025,” he said. “This 25-qubit machine, named INDUS, is already delivering real-time solutions in healthcare, defence, finance, and advanced research,” he said.

Taking a clear swipe at Naidu’s post, Boseraju stressed the importance of “considering facts and figures” while celebrating scientific progress. “Karnataka is not only leading India’s quantum charge but is solidifying its position as the epicentre of quantum innovation,” he added.

To back his claims, Boseraju also pointed to the establishment of India’s first Quantum Research Park at IISc Bengaluru. The Karnataka government has sanctioned ₹48 crore for the development of its second phase.

Further intensifying the battle of tech supremacy, Boseraju announced that Bengaluru will host the country’s first-ever Quantum Summit on July 31 and August 1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are slated to unveil a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming Karnataka into a global quantum hub.

“With multiple initiatives underway, Karnataka is taking a holistic approach to build a future-ready quantum ecosystem,” Boseraju said, signalling that the state won’t cede ground easily in the race for quantum dominance.