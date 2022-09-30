Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: BJP activist Praveen Nettar's widow given job in CM's office

Karnataka: BJP activist Praveen Nettar's widow given job in CM's office

Published on Sep 30, 2022

The Karnataka government on Thursday provided the widow of BJP activist Praveen Nettar, a job in the CMO (Chief Minister's office). Nettar was killed in Dakshina Kannada district of the State recently.

Praveen Nettar's widow, Nutana Kumari was provided a 'Group C' post in the CMO as per Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, on a contract basis.((starsunfolded))
Karnataka government on Thursday provided the widow of BJP activist Praveen Nettar a job in the CMO (Chief Minister's office). He was killed in Dakshina Kannada district of the State recently.

Nutana Kumari M is appointed to the 'Group C' post in the CMO as per Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, on a contract basis, effective from September 22, read the job order for the widow.

The appointment is subjected to verification of educational qualification and records, it said, as per contract conditions and rules, the appointment is coterminous with the Chief Minister or until further orders, whichever is first. Karnataka BJP, in a tweet about the appointment, said, "BJP is committed to protect its workers."

Nettar, a 32-year old zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on the night of July 26, sparking off outrage and communal tension.

The murder triggered also resignations by some of BJP Yuva Morcha members and workers across the State. They accused the State government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu 'Karyakartas.'

