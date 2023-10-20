News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP releases 'ATM Sarkara Collection Tree' poster targeting Congress government

Karnataka BJP releases 'ATM Sarkara Collection Tree' poster targeting Congress government

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 20, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Claiming that the "central point of the collection business is Delhi", he alleged that Rahul Gandhi had taken full responsibility for it.

Targeting the Congress on corruption, the BJP on Friday released the ‘ATM Sarkara Collection Tree’ poster accusing the government of using Karnataka as the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to fund Parliamentary polls and the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

Karnataka BJP releases 'ATM Sarkara Collection Tree' poster targeting Congress
Karnataka BJP releases 'ATM Sarkara Collection Tree' poster targeting Congress

Also Read - Will not run away, will respond to everything: DK Shivakumar on HC rejecting his petition

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The poster has pictures of Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi on the top, followed by national general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Minister Byrathi Suresh and contractor Ambikapathy.

"People have now come to know how the administration is being run in the state for the past five months. All the development works have come to a standstill and the situation is so pathetic that not a single pothole is getting filled," former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who released the poster along with other party leaders, told reporters.

Claiming that the "central point of the collection business is Delhi", he alleged that Rahul Gandhi had taken full responsibility for it.

"Rahul Gandhi is looking after the financial management of the five poll-bound states," Gowda alleged.

The BJP leader also charged that there is a competition in ‘collection’ between the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out