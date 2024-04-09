Karnataka BJP worker crashes into minister’s car, then run over by bus

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker riding a two-wheeler was killed while campaigning in Bengaluru on Monday after he collided with Union minister Shobha Karandlaje’s car, fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a bus. The victim, Prakash Kumar was riding on his motorcycle behind the minister’s car when the incident took place. (HT photo)

The incident, which took place in KR Puram in east Bengaluru, prompted the BJP to cut short the rally and the police to file a case against the driver of Karandlaje’s car.

The victim, 65-year-old Prakash Kumar, was riding his motorcycle behind the Union minister’s Innova car MLN road, when her car came to a halt and the leftdriverdoor was opened “abruptly”, according to the police.

He rammed into the door, fell onto the ground and was run over by a private local bus, leaving him with severe injuries to his waist, said police officers aware of the matter.

BJP workers at the spot took him to the nearby KR Puram government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Officers aware of the matter said the precise sequence of events leading to his death is under investigation and his body was sent for an autopsy.

“Prakash had attended a BJP meeting before the accident; his untimely death has plunged our family into grief,” Shantha Mary, Prakash’s sister, told reporters.

Karandlaje called Prakash a loyal party worker.

“His death has pained us. Prakash was a very loyal worker of our party. He was with us 24 hours a day. We are all with his family. The party will provide suitable compensation for the family,” she said.

“The mishap took place when the driver of the car opened the door abruptly,” said KR Puram traffic police inspector Chetan Kumar.

“We have registered a case against the driver of the car, Raghunath, under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 283 (causing obstruction in a public way), 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence), and the investigation is ongoing.”