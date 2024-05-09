 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP over appointment to temple festival panel | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP over appointment to temple festival panel

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 09, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the state BJP of leveling a "false allegation" that the Congress government was trying to usurp the power of the Hindus by appointing a member of the Muslim community to the 'Brahmarathotsava' (car festival) committee of a temple in Hoskote near here.

Siddaramaiah.

He alleged that the BJP that was "caught lying" deleted its false allegation made on social media soon after the government uncovered the truth.

"Not only did I present the fact that Muslim community members were made members of this Brahmarathotsava committee even during the BJP government, I also demanded that the BJP delete its statement on social media and apologise to the people of the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"...the shameless BJP has deleted its post on social media, but has not apologised to the people of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister in another post hit out at BJP for targeting Congress government for making a person from the Muslim community as a member of the Brahmarathotsava committee of the Avimukteswara Swamy temple in Hoskote, pointing out that when the saffron party's government was in power in the state too, members of the Muslim community were part of the committee in 2020 and 2022.

"Where was the passion for Hinduism that is overflowing in you now?" he asked, pointing out that the Avimukteswara Swamy Temple in Hoskote is a testament to the Hindu heritage of equanimity among all religions, and people of all religions participate with devotion and respect in every religious programme there.

