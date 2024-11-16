Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s office undergoes 2.4 crore renovation, draws BJP criticism: Report

After nearly 20 years, the Chief Minister’s office at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha has received a significant renovation, reportedly costing ₹2.4 crore. According to Times of India, the upgrade features luxurious wooden interiors, advanced lighting systems, and premium furniture, giving the workspace a modern and sophisticated look. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

The last renovation of the office was carried out during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna between 1999 and 2004.

Reactions from Opposition

The expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, which questioned the timing and necessity of the facelift. A BJP MLA criticized the move, stating, "At a time when Karnataka is struggling to fund essential public welfare schemes, such extravagance sends the wrong message," calling it a clear case of misplaced priorities, the report added.

While the government has yet to comment on the controversy, the renovation has sparked a debate over balancing administrative upgrades with fiscal responsibility in the state.

'Siddaramaiah will resign'

Recently, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing probe in the MUDA site allotment case, will resign soon.

Both Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress national President M Mallikarjun Kharge are also aware as to when the CM will quit, he said. He termed Siddaramaiah's reported recent statement that he will continue as CM for the full term, as an attempt aimed at garnering votes from certain communities for the November 13 by-polls for three Assembly segments.

"The Chief Minister, who is an accused, is patting himself on his back. He is trying to instill confidence among legislators (Congress) that he will continue as CM, but Siddaramaiah knows what is the truth. D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge know when he will resign," Vijayendra said.

There were also behind-the-scenes political activities within the ruling Congress last month, with a few Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet holding closed door meetings, fueling speculation about leadership change.

