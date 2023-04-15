Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Cong announces list of 61 election observers to oversee preparations

Karnataka: Cong announces list of 61 election observers to oversee preparations

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 15, 2023 08:09 AM IST

A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Congress party released the list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said on Friday.

The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect," the press release mentioned.

READ | Karnataka elections: JD(S) releases 2nd list, no ticket for Kumaraswamy’s kin

The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers.

"Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

READ | Karnataka ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joins Congress after being denied ticket

Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress assembly elections india corruption list dk shivakumar siddaramaiah karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election bengaluru + 9 more
congress assembly elections india corruption list dk shivakumar siddaramaiah karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election bengaluru + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out