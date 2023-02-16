Karnataka Congress has 10 CM aspirants, including me: G Parameshwara

Karnataka’s senior Congress leader G Parameshwara admitted that there are many leaders inside the party who have been aiming to be the chief minister of the state. He also agreed that he is also one of the CM aspirants and there are 10 such leaders in the party who are eyeing the hot seat.

When he was asked about his chances of being the chief minister of Congress wins the mandate, he said, “Why am I doing politics? To come to power. Everybody is in politics to win the election and be in power. Everyone aspires to be chief minister and I can say there are 10 such leaders in Congress and I am one of them.” G Parameshwara also said that the chief ministerial post is not going to be given on caste basis. “There are many aspects which are considered while announcing a CM face and caste is not in the list. Whoever fulfils the mission of Congress party and plays a crucial role in bringing Congress back to power will be the chief minister,” added G Parameshwara.

G Parameshwara, the prominent Dalit leader in the state served as a deputy CM during the Congress-JDS coalition government. He was also the president of KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) for eight years.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are said to be in the race for Congress’s CM candidate in the state but the latest statement by the senior Congress leader confirms that there are many leaders aspiring to be the chief minister. However, Congress party including Rahul Gandhi had refuted the rumors of rift between the leaders in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)