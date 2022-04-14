Karnataka Contractors' Association ultimatum, ‘if within 15 days…’
Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna has issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days.
Speaking to ANI, Kempanna said, "We have given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that if within 15 days we are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, we will announce the names of involved MLAs and Ministers. Health is the most corrupt department, other corrupt departments include PWD, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, BBMP."
The Association president further informed that they would stop the work for a month, however, the date of which has not been decided yet.
"A big rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru. Moreover, we will stop our work for a month. The date is yet to be decided," he said.
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out resigning from the cabinet amid the opposition's demand for his resignation and arrest over a case related to the death of the contractor.
The brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil has demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over Patil's death.
-
Former Punjab CM Channi questioned by ED in illegal sand mining case
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal sand mining case in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Also read: Punjab farmers back at Adani silos to sell wheat to FCI Though the ED is tight-lipped, it is learnt that Channi was questioned for several hours at its zonal office in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon. It is also learnt that the ED may summon Channi again to join investigation.
-
'KGF: Chapter 2': Bangaloreans create massive mural of 'Rocky'
Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and in the theatres on Thursday. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is set to make some unprecedented records at the box office in Bengaluru. Reports said the action-thriller has already surpassed S S Rajamouli's RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj.
-
Collector of violence-hit Karauli among top officials transferred in Rajasthan
Jaipur: the collector of Rajasthan's violence-hit Karauli district, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, was among 69 Indian Administrative Service transferred in a major reshuffle on Wednesday night. Ankit Kumar Singh will replace Shekhawat. Collectors of four other districts were also changed. Prakash Chand Sharma has been transferred to Banswara, Nakate Shiv Prasad to Alwar, Sourabh Swami to Pratapgarh, and Nishant Jain to Jalore.
-
Top Maoist arrested in Bihar: Police
A top Maoist, Vijay Kumar Arya, was arrested from Samahuta in Bihar's Rohtas late on Tuesday evening, a police officer said on Thursday. Arya was arrested along with his associate Umesh Chaudhary. He worked as a lecturer before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004. Police said he became an active member of the group and spread Maoist ideologies. Arya's daughter, Shobha Kumari, won the 2021 panchayat elections in the Aurangabad district.
-
Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, becomes NCB Mumbai zonal director
An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge. According to the order, he will continue his current charge at Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge till May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics