Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar hints at cabinet rejig, state Cong revamp in coming days

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday hinted at changes in the state cabinet as well as the party's state unit at a general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The grand old party is looking to “build a new team” ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, news agency PTI reported. DK Shivakumar indicated that the grand old party is looking to “build a new team”. (ANI)

"We have to prepare a good foundation for 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2028 (next assembly polls). We will have to revamp the KPCC in the days to come, we will have to relieve some Ministers. We will have to certainly make changes. From block to district to KPCC level we will have to revamp and build a new team," Shivakumar, who is also the president of the state Congress unit, said.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa also echoed the same, saying, “This is my personal opinion....The decision on the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is made by the high command, not us. But it will be good for all of us, except the first-time ministers, to make way for others after 2.5 years.”

"It is not good for us to expect others to just look on, without sacrificing. We have become a model for the entire country by implementing five guarantees. Similarly, by introducing a new practice of making way for others after 2.5 years, we will become a model for the nation," he added.

This comes amid talks that there is disgruntlement within the party, with as many as 30 legislators having expressed concern over alleged negligence and lack of response from cabinet ministers over implementation of development works in their constituencies.

