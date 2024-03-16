Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claims BJP, JDS workers eager to join Congress ahead of elections

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed on Friday that many party workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) are eager to join the ranks of the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and KPCC office, he said, "We have given instructions to the party workers to facilitate the joining at the local level, as many BJP and JDS party workers and leaders in Karnataka are keen to join the Congress party."

The Congress state President further said that the party workers of the JDS are 'worried' as "more and more members of the Devegowda family are joining politics."

"There is a direct fight between Congress and JDS in about 5-6 constituencies, but there is JDS now. The party workers will look at their political future in this scenario. The workers are worried for their future as more and more members of the Devegowda family are joining politics," he added.

When asked if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be implemented in Karnataka, Shivakumar said that a decision would be taken only after a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders of the party.

Asked if inputs from party leaders were taken before finalizing the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar said, “Our responsibility is to collect opinions and feedback from the grassroots level and send it to the Party leadership, and we have done that.” (ANI)