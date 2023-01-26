Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth 3,455.39 crore

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth ₹3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs. The 137th meeting of the State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC), led by the State Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, took the decision to this effect, said a statement from the office of the Minister said.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore.

The projects worth ₹2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the State.

Further, 46 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared.

The projects worth ₹1,049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved which would entail an investment of ₹219.50 crore and generate employment opportunities, the statement read.