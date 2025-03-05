Karnataka government orders reclamation of 444 acres of forest land from Air Force

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to reclaim 444.12 acres of forest land currently held by the Indian Air Force in the Peenya plantation and Jarakabande reserved forest area of Bengaluru as per the rules. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Of the 570 acres allotted to the Air Force in 1987, the government had issued an order in 2017, cancelling the sanction of 452 acres, which was notified as forest, he said.

"However, the Indian Air Force had started construction work illegally on March 1 without obtaining FC (Forest Clearance) permission," the Minister said, in a statement.

(Also Read: Bengaluru café in Koramangala wins praise for promoting anti-caste literature)

As per the government order of 2017, mutation has been completed, and this land is now officially registered as reserved forest in the title deed. The Forest department has brought this issue to the notice of Air Force officials and has also put up a board marking it as a reserved forest.

A letter has also been written to the Ministry of Defense seeking clearance of this forest land, he said. "Despite having complete information, the Air Force was carrying out construction work illegally and beyond the rules, and the work has now been stopped, the officials told the Minister."

Currently, out of the 444 acres of land, the Air Force is constructing a shooting range and conducting training on about 15 acres. The Air Force has built an office etc. on a small piece of land. The rest of the land is in forest form and is rich in trees and plants, the officials explained to the Minister, it stated.

"Khandre suggested that legal action be taken immediately to take possession of the forest land and to apply as per the rules on the Parivesh portal regarding the land being used by the Air Force and write a letter to the Air Force to obtain FC," the statement added.