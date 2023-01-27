Karnataka government to form Leopard Task Force in the state. Details

A team of Karnataka Forest Département successfully caught the leopard on Thursday which had been attacking people in Mysuru district. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded the forest department for their efforts and also said that the government will form a Leopard Task Force to prevent deaths during human-leopard conflict.

In a tweet, CM Bommai said, “A man-eating leopard that terrorized the public in Mysore has been successfully captured. Congratulations to the team of forest officials for successfully capturing the leopard and bringing peace to the public.”

He also said that the newly formed Leopard Task Force will help the people living near forest areas to be safe. “A government order will be issued today to create a leopard task force so that such cases do not recur in the state,” he wrote on Thursday.

On Sunday, CM Bommai instructed the forest officials to conduct searches in surrounding areas with the special teams and nab the leopard soon. Last week, a 11-year-old boy from Horanahalli in T Narasipura, went for defecation in the open at around and his half-eaten body was found the next day. This was the second death by a leopard in the last few days and the fourth in three months. The leopard also killed Siddamma, a 60-year-old woman, in the backyard of her house last week.