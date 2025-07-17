Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede, cites excessive turnout

The Karnataka government has laid the blame for the tragic Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru squarely on the shoulders of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), citing poor coordination and unauthorized event promotion as key causes behind the incident that left 11 dead and over 50 injured on June 4, news agency ANI reported. The June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 people dead. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In a status report submitted to the Karnataka High Court, the state accused RCB of going ahead with the victory parade despite police denying permission, and of failing to coordinate with authorities. The event was organized without formal clearance, in violation of a 2009 city order.

The report highlights that RCB aggressively promoted the celebration on social media — including a video by Virat Kohli — inviting fans to attend what was described as a free-entry event. These posts garnered millions of views and drew a crowd estimated at over 3 lakh people, overwhelming security arrangements.

Confusion intensified when, on the afternoon of the event, organisers abruptly announced that entry would require passes, contradicting earlier open-invite messaging. The sudden change sparked panic at the gates, leading to a deadly stampede and injuries to multiple police personnel.

The government also criticised event partners DNA Entertainment and KSCA for failing to manage the crowd and ensure proper communication.

In the aftermath, the state ordered judicial and magisterial inquiries, suspended police officials, transferred top intelligence officers, and increased compensation for the victims’ families to ₹25 lakh each. A one-man judicial commission, led by a retired High Court judge, is now investigating the lapses.

(With inputs from ANI)