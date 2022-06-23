Karnataka: Govt bus driver's son cracks UPSC, KSRTC throws felicitation ceremony
The son of a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus driver recently become the talk of the town after he cleared the UPSC civil service examination with a rank of 569. Anurag Daru - a native of Bhalki who was brought up in north Karnataka's Bidar - is set to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), news agency PTI reported.
The results of the civil services exams were announced last month. To congratulate Daru , the KSRTC honoured the family by organising a felicitation ceremony. KSRTC chairman M Chandrappa and managing director V Anbukumar honoured Daru, his father Manik Rao and his mother Kashibai on Wednesday, PTI said.
Talking to PTI, Daru said he is an electrical and electronics engineer and he cleared the exam in his fifth attempt with history as his optional subject.
“My journey had both ups and downs. I have been trying since 2017 and I cleared the UPSC-2021 civil services exam in my fifth attempt. My parents supported me a lot,” Daru told PTI. He added that he has four siblings - three elder sisters and one younger brother. While his sisters are computer engineers, his brother is pursuing an MS in orthopaedics.
Daru told PTI his father is a hardworking man who focused on giving the best education to his children. Before cracking the UPSC exam, Daru was reportedly working at Tata Power for one and a half years. Daru's training to become an IPS officer is said to begin in two months' time.
With input from PTI
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
-
Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka
Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.
-
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report
Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.
-
Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics