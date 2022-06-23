Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Govt bus driver's son cracks UPSC, KSRTC throws felicitation ceremony
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Govt bus driver's son cracks UPSC, KSRTC throws felicitation ceremony

A KSRTC bus driver's son cracked the UPSC civil services examinations and was honoured by the KSRTC; he will be an IPS officer in about two months.
Anurag Daru, an engineer by profession, (second from left) secured the 569th rank in UPSC with history as his optional subject. (Source: Twitter/KSRTC_Journeys)
Anurag Daru, an engineer by profession, (second from left) secured the 569th rank in UPSC with history as his optional subject. (Source: Twitter/KSRTC_Journeys)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 07:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Yamini C S

The son of a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus driver recently become the talk of the town after he cleared the UPSC civil service examination with a rank of 569. Anurag Daru - a native of Bhalki who was brought up in north Karnataka's Bidar - is set to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), news agency PTI reported.

The results of the civil services exams were announced last month. To congratulate Daru , the KSRTC honoured the family by organising a felicitation ceremony. KSRTC chairman M Chandrappa and managing director V Anbukumar honoured Daru, his father Manik Rao and his mother Kashibai on Wednesday, PTI said.

Talking to PTI, Daru said he is an electrical and electronics engineer and he cleared the exam in his fifth attempt with history as his optional subject.

“My journey had both ups and downs. I have been trying since 2017 and I cleared the UPSC-2021 civil services exam in my fifth attempt. My parents supported me a lot,” Daru told PTI. He added that he has four siblings - three elder sisters and one younger brother. While his sisters are computer engineers, his brother is pursuing an MS in orthopaedics.

Daru told PTI his father is a hardworking man who focused on giving the best education to his children. Before cracking the UPSC exam, Daru was reportedly working at Tata Power for one and a half years. Daru's training to become an IPS officer is said to begin in two months' time.

With input from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
karnataka.
karnataka.
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Savita will lead the team at the 2022 CWG

    No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG

    Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

  • India all-rounder R Ashwin

    Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire

    Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

  • Warner fell for 99 in the fourth ODI.&nbsp;

    Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka

    Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.

  • Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially began dating in June 2020.

    Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report

    Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.

  • Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575.

    Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575

    From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out