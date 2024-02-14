 Karnataka govt not recovered old loans amounting to over ₹10,000 cr: CAG | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt not recovered old loans amounting to over 10,000 cr: CAG

Karnataka govt not recovered old loans amounting to over 10,000 cr: CAG

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 14, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Loans pending since 1977: CAG report on Karnataka government's finances.

The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has found that the Karnataka government has not recovered old loans amounting to over 10,000 crore given to various entities, including a number of its own departments or undertakings.

There are some loans pending since 1977, the report said.
There are some loans pending since 1977, the report said.

ALSO READ | ‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Man spotted using Apple Vision Pro goes viral on X

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

It said there are some loans pending since 1977. The CAG report on Finance Accounts 2022-23 was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 'Congress govt gave 'Karnataka Model' to the country': Deputy CM Shivakumar

"In respect of old loans amounting to 10,389.78 crore involving eight departments (21 loanee entities), recoveries of principal have not been effected during the past several years, which includes loans pending since the year 1977," the CAG said.

ALSO READ | Cong govt in Karnataka made Governor tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature

According to the CAG report, the 21 loanee entities have arrears of 15,856 crore, which includes principal of 9,380 crore.

The oldest arrears are from 1977, given to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On