Karnataka govt not recovered old loans amounting to over 10,000 cr: CAG

The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has found that the Karnataka government has not recovered old loans amounting to over ₹10,000 crore given to various entities, including a number of its own departments or undertakings. There are some loans pending since 1977, the report said.

ALSO READ | ‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Man spotted using Apple Vision Pro goes viral on X

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

It said there are some loans pending since 1977. The CAG report on Finance Accounts 2022-23 was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 'Congress govt gave 'Karnataka Model' to the country': Deputy CM Shivakumar

"In respect of old loans amounting to ₹10,389.78 crore involving eight departments (21 loanee entities), recoveries of principal have not been effected during the past several years, which includes loans pending since the year 1977," the CAG said.

ALSO READ | Cong govt in Karnataka made Governor tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature

According to the CAG report, the 21 loanee entities have arrears of ₹15,856 crore, which includes principal of ₹9,380 crore.

The oldest arrears are from 1977, given to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Ltd.