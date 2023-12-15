Karnataka govt to formulate new policy, set up task force to prevent female foeticides

The Karnataka government is taking measures to prevent female foeticides, including amending the concerned legislations, formulating a new policy and setting up a State-level task force, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Along with creating awareness in the society, the government also wants to create a fear of law among people, against indulging in such heinous acts, he said. Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT Photo)

A CID probe has already been ordered to probe such incidents, Rao said. Health Department officials have been directed to regularly conduct spot inspections, the Minister said but acknowledged that ineffective implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is coming in the way of fully stopping cases of female foeticides and arresting the declining sex ratio in India.

The declining gender ratio indicates female foeticides are happening, he further said. "If you look at civil registration data, last year it was 947 females for 1,000 men, this year it is 929. It has come down." He was replying to issues raised by a few MLAs including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, expressing concern over the increasing cases of female foeticide in the state.

Highlighting the need for a joint operation by the health and police departments to prevent female foeticides, Rao said the proposed State-level task force would help in swiftly acting against any illegal activities. In addition, there are plans for setting up sub-division level monitoring committees, besides deploying an ACP-level officer for proper coordination to deal exclusively with female foeticide cases.

He said the call centre of the health department, which is currently non-functional, would be activated from next month. A tender will be called for this, and this would also cater to instances of female foeticides, among other health-related concerns. The Minister said the government is also planning to come out with a policy to prevent female foeticides.

He said amendments to the legislation concerned would be effected in consultation with the Health, Home and Law Departments, to make it more effective.

"Nothing will come out of normal inspection or spot visits. Collecting intelligence by involving ASHA and Anganwadi workers and local leaders is important," the Minister said adding that the District Health Officers (DHOs) and Family Welfare Officers have been told to conduct decoy operations once in three months, in their jurisdictions, to identify hospitals involved in female foeticides.

A private hospital in Bengaluru Rural district was sealed and four of its employees were detained after a female foetus was found inside a dustbin of its premises on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the Karnataka Health department had asked district health officers to inspect and seal unauthorised medical facilities and those run by 'fake doctors' after police busted a sex determination and female foeticide racket in Karnataka. Several arrests have been made in connection with the scandal uncovered in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts.