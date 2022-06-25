Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka HC reserves judgement on Mangaluru's Malali mosque dispute
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC reserves judgement on Mangaluru's Malali mosque dispute

The Karnataka high court reserved its judgement for pronunciation on a suit seeking a survey of the Malali mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath it.
A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque near Mangaluru in April. (ANI image)
A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque near Mangaluru in April. (ANI image)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Karnataka high court on Friday reserved judgement on a suit pending before a Mangaluru court, which had sought a survey of the Malali mosque on the outskirts of the city after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath it during April renovation works, PTI reported.

The III Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru is hearing the case on the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali in the Thenka Ulipady village near Mangaluru. The case was filed by individuals TA Dhananjaya and BA Manoj Kumar who sought an inspection of the mosque to ascertain if the parts uncovered during renovation belonged to a temple, PTI said.

Also Read: VHP leader hints at 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in Mangaluru

The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable. According to reports the petitioners approached the high court demanding that the lower court should appoint a commissioner to conduct the survey.

The Karnataka high court directed the civil court not to pronounce its verdict on maintainability of the suit. The single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had issued notice to mosque authorities and adjourned the hearing to June 17. The court has now heard both sides' arguments and on Thursday reserved its judgement.

Section 144 was imposed within 500 metres of the mosque last month after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader warned of a 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in the fight for control of premises.

Coastal districts of Karnataka, like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and in particular, Mangaluru, are known to be more sensitive in the face of religious and communal conflicts over the years. These districts witnessed over 120 communal incidents in 2021, the highest in the last four years, data compiled by Suresh Bhat, a member of Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Mangaluru, indicated.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mangaluru karnataka.
mangaluru karnataka.
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is committed to bringing about significant improvement in road accessibility.

    UP: CM opens part of Ganga Path to ease access to Patna MCH

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects, including part of Ganga Path, to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic of R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on river Ganga and Ganga Path, and long-awaited Mithapur leg of Mithapur railway over bridge were also opened for vehicular traffic.

  • Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the Punjab assembly on the second day of the budget session on Saturday. State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema is seen seated beside him. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of 24,351.29 crore: White paper

    Two days ahead of presenting Cheema's first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap. Also read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 5 key challenges facing FM Harpal Cheema “The current date indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap,” Cheema said.

  • A health worker collects a swab samples from a man for a Covid-19 test. (Santosh Kumar/HT) (Representative Image)

    Bengaluru daily new Covid cases dip to 776, hospitalisations go up

    Bengaluru recorded 776 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday - lower than yesterday's 820 - and 665 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 4,929. 10,851 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday, less than half the 23,758 vaccines administered the day before. Of these 10,851, 965 were first doses, 5,496 second doses and 4,390 were the precaution or booster doses.

  • IKEA opened its store in Bengaluru on June 22.

    IKEA to shift purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru

    After vowing 3,000 crore of investment in Karnataka and opening India's largest store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has now decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru, starting May 1, 2023, news agency PTI reported. IKEA, while speaking about its brand new store in the Karnataka capital, said it aims to source around 50 per cent of its products locally.

  • In 2018, the scheme was stalled after the LG did not approve it.

    Govt may challenge HC order scrapping ration delivery plan

    The Delhi government may challenge a decision by the Delhi high court to scrap the contentious doorstep delivery of ration scheme, which was aimed at providing specific food articles to the homes of Public Distribution System beneficiaries. There are around 1.7 million ration card holders in the national capital who currently go to fair price shops to get the food articles they are entitled to.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out