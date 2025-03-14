Karnataka High Court stays summons against BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stayed the order issued by a Bengaluru court that had taken cognizance of a case against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and summoned him to appear before the trial court on March 15. The case involves allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)

Previously, a local court had directed Yediyurappa, a senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM, to present himself in connection with the POCSO case. The 1st fast-track court is set to conduct the next hearing in the matter. Additionally, the court had issued summons to three co-accused—YM Aruna, Rudresha, and Marulasiddhaiah G. Mariswami—requiring them to appear on the same date.

The High Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa, preventing his arrest in the case. It had also exempted him from mandatory court appearances during the trial. More updates on the case are awaited.

The allegations stem from a chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on January 27, 2024. The chargesheet names Yediyurappa and three others as accused, based on a complaint lodged by a minor girl’s mother at Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar police station in March. The complaint alleges that the incident took place in February when the mother and daughter had visited Yediyurappa’s residence for a work-related matter.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik confirmed that the chargesheet was filed under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all four accused.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dismissed the allegations, calling it a politically motivated conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)