Karnataka Home Minister: Many 'unseen hands' behind Hubballi violence
- Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice. He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them.
"The Hubballi incident was to incite large-scale violence there, as our police acted immediately, the situation was brought under control in a couple of hours. The Maulvi (who allegedly instigated the mob) was arrested on Thursday, investigations are on to find who were behind the incident and organisations that were involved," Jnanendra said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved. "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it. We are aware who they are and we will find them...thinking is on in all aspects like-to ban and control them.
We want peace and stability and all communities to co-exist," he added. Further alleging Congress' appeasement policy as the reason for communal issues, the Minister said, these are the trees that have grown from the seeds sown by that party. A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16.
According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid. 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan, the cleric, who is facing charges of instigating the mob for violence, was arrested on Thursday.
According to the information last available, the number of people arrested in the case, so far, has gone up to 134. Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood said strict action will be taken against all those directly or indirectly involved in the violence and no one will be spared.
"All those directly or indirectly involved and conspiracy angle if any will be found and they will be brought to justice. We have arrested all those directly involved and time is required to arrest all those indirectly involved, as technical investigation has to take place," he said. Warning against attacking police or police stations, the DGP said, if there is a complaint, police will take it and act, instead of that showing anger against the men in uniform is not right.
-
'Everyone should abide by law': Karnataka CM on loudspeaker row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker row 'harmoniously'. This comes in the wake of recent development in Maharashtra where few days back Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques across Maharashtra. "If loudspeakers were not removed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily at 5 am," Thackeray warned.
-
Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of 'mafia raj' and now needed to reinvent itself.
-
HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted Union minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest for two weeks in connection with the case registered against him at Dhule for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Cases have been registered against Rane in Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts for his “slap” remark against Thackeray. Rane approached the high court seeking the quashing of the case registered in Dhule.
-
‘Normalcy will return in next 24-36 hours’: Senior Delhi cop on Jahangirpuri
Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16, will be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday, two days after some parts Jahangirpuri were subjected to a demolition drive that came to a halt within hours due to a Supreme Court-ordered status quo.
-
For Delhiites, it is now mandatory to wear masks in public again. Here is what Delhiites have to say about the return of the mask mandate, announced this week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, following a similar move by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh administrations. A Rohini-based businessperson, Vaibhav Bansal, says that masking up should be mandatory in public places and crowded areas. Restaurants, too, have begun to tighten the rules around Covid precautions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics