Karnataka II PUC exam timetable out
The official timetable or exam schedule for the Karnataka 2nd Pre University Education Department – PUE, Karnataka has been released for the upcoming Class 12 Board Exams.
According to the Exam Schedule, Karnataka students' Class 12 Board Exams will begin on April 22, 2022. The new timetable includes some minor changes based on feedback and suggestions received on the previous provisional schedule. More information is available on the official website - www.pue.kar.nic.in - for students.
State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh made the formal announcement or release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022. Mr Nagesh took to Twitter to announce the updated or final Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022. In a tweet from his official account, he stated that the IInd PUC Exam 2022 will be held from April 22nd to May 18th for all students. In a tweet, he also shared the entire schedule with all of the necessary details.
The Karnataka Board's 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will officially begin on April 22nd, with papers for Logic and Business Studies subjects. Following that, papers will be given until the 18th of May 2022, when the final exam for the Hindi subject is scheduled to take place. According to the official timetable, the Karnataka Class 12 Exam will be held in the morning session, from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The complete schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 is provided below.
|Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022
|Date
|Subject(s)
|Friday, 22 April, 2022
|Logic, Business Studies
|Saturday, 23 April, 2022
|Mathematics, Education
|Monday, 25 April, 2022
|Economics
|Tuesday, 26 April, 2022
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|Wednesday, 27 April, 2022
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|Thursday, 28 April, 2022
|Kannada, Arabic
|Monday, 2 May, 2022
|Geography, Biology
|Wednesday, 4 May, 2022
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|Thursday, 5 May, 2022
|English
|Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
|History, Physics
|Thursday, 12 May, 2022
|Political Science, Statistics
|Saturday, 14 May, 2022
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
|Hindi
