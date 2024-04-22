 Karnataka is like ATM for Congress: BJP leader K Annamalai | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka is like ATM for Congress: BJP leader K Annamalai

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 22, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai held a roadshow along with the party's candidate from Bengaluru South seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai held a roadshow along with the party's candidate from Bengaluru South seat, Tejasvi Surya here on Monday.

Stating that in the past 10 years, not only the Modi government has implemented very good schemes for Bengaluru, but Surya has also worked extensively for the constituency, Annamalai urged people to vote for him.

"Before, only 14 central medical shops were present in this constituency but now 138 central medical shops have come; it's because of Tejasvi Surya," he stressed.

"Congress has become desperate because Karnataka is like an ATM for them. Even during the Assembly elections, we warned how Congress would use the state like an ATM. We are seeing it now; they are bleeding the state dry. A state that was a revenue surplus before Bommai Ji left office has become a revenue deficit now. So, people are very clear that they will not repeat the same mistake (of choosing Congress). For Lok Sabha, people will be with Modi ji and on June 4, the BJP-led NDA will sweep all 28 seats in Karnataka," he said.

Notably, the Congress won the state assembly polls last year by defeating the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

Annamalai also told ANI that the people of the state are with Modi Ji and on June 4, the BJP-led NDA will sweep all 28 seats in Karnataka.

"Law and order have always been in bad condition during Congress because they do appeasement politics. What happened in Hubli is not only distressing but extremely worrying. This is a shameless attitude. He is a congress corporator," Annamalai added.

Recently, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former friend Fayaz on the college campus in Hubli. The accused has been arrested.

Praising the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, Surya said, "He (Annamalai) has a very big fan following in Bengaluru South as he worked as the DCP here and people know him very well. I thank him for taking time out to come here to support us...Appeasement politics and vote bank politics have cost the nation. It is time that Congress learns its lesson or people will teach it a lesson."

Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy from the seat against Surya.

In the 2019 election, Tejasvi Suyra gathered 7,39,229 votes while Congress' BK Hariprasad got 4,08,037 votes.

The voting on 14 seats in Karnataka will be held in the second phase on April 26.

The rest of the 14 seats will vote in the third phase on May 7.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka is like ATM for Congress: BJP leader K Annamalai
