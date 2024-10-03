In a step aimed towards improving the management of departmental funds and project development, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) has launched a new software application, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launches new software app for KRIDL(File)

Also known as the Work Monitoring System, this innovative tool was unveiled by the Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to an official statement, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 is designed to streamline the sanctioning and utilisation of funds for various projects, ensuring efficient accounting and monitoring of infrastructure works across the state. This initiative underscores KRIDL's commitment to enhancing transparency and effectiveness in rural development efforts.

Speaking at the launch, Kharge stated, "Transparency in our operations is crucial for the KRIDL. The introduction of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0, developed by our Center for Smart Governance, will significantly enhance efficiency and accountability in our projects. This advanced software solution is a vital step towards achieving our commitment to better governance and effective service delivery."

KRIDL, an undertaking of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, has been a vital force in construction and infrastructure development across the state for over 51 years.

The statement also listed the key features of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0, which includes direct fund deposits into KRIDL's central account streamline financial transactions. Online registration for group leaders and material suppliers facilitates easier procurement access.

"Funds can be transferred from the central account to sub-divisions to support diverse works. Users can upload geotagged photos at different stages of project progress, ensuring transparency and accountability," it said.

"The system maintains detailed accounts of all projects, enhancing monitoring and oversight," it added.