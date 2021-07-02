Karnataka minister’s aide arrested on complaint by Yediyurappa’s son

An aide to Karnataka minister B Sriramulu was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly cheating government job aspirants. The accused, Rajanna, was arrested outside Sriramulu’s residence, people aware of the matter said.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, filed a police complaint three days ago against Rajanna. “The accused person misused (the) complainant’s name to get a job done by receiving illegal gratification. The complainant also stated that he does not know the said accused nor he has anything to do with him hence the complainant requested to take necessary action against all the persons concerned including the said accused,” said Vijayendra’s complaint to the police on June 28. HT has seen a copy of the complaint.

Rajanna has been booked under the Karnataka Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code’s Section 420 (cheating).

The arrest comes amid reports of strained relations between Yediyurappa and his ministers. Some of Yediyurappa’s colleagues have objected to Vijayendra’s role in the administration.