Karnataka renames Bangalore University after former PM Manmohan Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced during his budget speech on Friday in the Legislative Assembly that Bangalore City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, in honor of the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away on February 26. The move is aimed at transforming the institution into a model university in the country.

As part of this initiative, Government Arts College and Government R.C. College will be integrated as constituent colleges under the university.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th Prime Minister, was known for his role in economic liberalization and financial reforms, which played a crucial part in shaping modern India’s economy.

His contributions to education, economy, and governance were widely recognized, and Karnataka's decision to rename the university after him is seen as a tribute to his legacy.

Karnataka Budget updates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

The total expenditure estimated for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs.4,09,549 crores which includes revenue expenditure of Rs. 3,11,739 crores, capital botem expenditure of Rs. 71,336 crores and loan repayment of Rs. 26,474 crores.

According to the Karnataka government's Budget, for the financial year 2025-26, revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs. 19,262 crores, which is 0.63 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Fiscal Deficit is estimated to be Rs. 90,428 crores, which is 2.95 per cent of GSDP. Total liabilities at the end of 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs. 7,64,655 crores, which is 24.91 per cent of GSDP.

The Karnataka government in this Budget has given priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city and announced measures to battle traffic congestion in the city. In this budget, the yearly grant of Rs. 3,000 crores which was being provided to Bengaluru city, has been enhanced to Rs. 7,000 crores in the current year.

