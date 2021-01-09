IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says coalition with JD(S) led to loss for Congress
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says coalition with JD(S) led to loss for Congress

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that Congress has a stronghold in Karnataka noting that the results of recent Gram Panchayat polls proved it.
READ FULL STORY
By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said the formation of the coalition government with Janata Dal (Secular) in the state was a loss for Congress, and because of it the party lost 14 of its MLAs.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that Congress has a stronghold in Karnataka noting that the results of recent Gram Panchayat polls proved it.

"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.

"Congress is a strong party in Karnataka. Recent Gram Panchayat results are an example for the same. This indicates the direction of the next assembly election results as well. This fact will never change," Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that India would still be under British rule if the Indian National Congress had not fought for independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

"This is the history of Indian National Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are not freedom fighters but they are only the beneficiaries of Independence," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He further claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was trying to spread Sanathana Dharma in Karnataka in the name of Anubhava Mantapa.

"Our government had formed a committee under the chairmanship of G R Chennabasappa to re-establish the philosophy of Basavanna by constructing Anubhava Mantapa. But now, the Anubhava Mantapa which is being constructed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is against the principles of Basavanna," he tweeted.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is attempting to spread Sanathana Dharma in the name of Anubhava Mantapa. This is the idea of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Yediyurappa has fallen for it. Anubhava Mantapa should resonate with the ideas of Basavanna and not that of Sanathana Dharma," Siddaramaiah further stated.

According to the CLP leader, Basavanna spread the idea of equality and social justice. "He fought against evil practices like caste system, untouchability & gender discrimination which was practiced in Sanathana Dharma."

Basavanna was the 12th-century Lingayat saint and Bhakti poet, who spread the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience), which was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka.

Anubhava Mantapa is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind. This 12th-century centre has a special significance in the history of humanity, as it represents composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values.On January 6, Yediyurappa laid the foundation of 'New Anubhava Mantapa' in Basavakalyan, the place where Basaveshwara lived for most of his life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
bengaluru news

Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in next couple of days

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end- to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination process was held in five districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.(HT file)
Representational Image.(HT file)
bengaluru news

28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Of those, 27 are from Kerala while one student is from West Bengal; they have been isolated in hostels and are being given medical treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa points fingers towards BJP high command on cabinet expansion

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The statement of the chief minister amid speculations that the cabinet expansion or reshuffle was likely this month, is seen as an indication of the process getting further delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news

All 118 BJP MLAs expressed faith in Yediyurappa’s leadership: Karnataka ministers

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Several ministers of Yediyurappa cabinet on Tuesday jointly spoke to the media at the end of the CM’s region wise meetings with party MLAs since Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

By Venkatesha Babu | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
bengaluru news

Maiden run of train connecting Bengaluru with its airport begins

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 03:26 PM IST
“The trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted, greeting people on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore again; CM to talk to BJP Gen Secy

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 02, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president JP Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
bengaluru news

‘Yediyurappa’s assertion on completing term indication of worry’: Congress

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 01, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The KPCC President was responding to a question on Yediyurappa’s assertion that he would complete his term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa rubbishes leadership change rumors, says will complete his term as CM

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 03:45 PM IST
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77 years).
READ FULL STORY
Close
States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings.(HT Photo. Representative image)
States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings.(HT Photo. Representative image)
bengaluru news

All you need to know about New Year restrictions imposed in Bengaluru due to Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that strict measures will be enforced in Bengaluru and all other cities. The minister urged all the people of the state to follow Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
bengaluru news

Karnataka gram panchayat poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am on Dec 30

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 01:55 AM IST
A total of 5,728 gram panchayats voted on December 22 and December 27.Candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noting that as per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population, Sudhakar said in India, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population.(PTI (Representative Image))
Noting that as per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population, Sudhakar said in India, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population.(PTI (Representative Image))
bengaluru news

Karnataka to set up more medical colleges under PPP model: Minister

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 29, 2020 06:26 PM IST
Speaking to reporters after inauguration of new building of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research centre here by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said establishing a medical college requires Rs 600-700 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It is a political murder that has taken place today. The truth should come out as soon as possible about who is responsible for his death,” said Kumaraswamy.(PTI)
“It is a political murder that has taken place today. The truth should come out as soon as possible about who is responsible for his death,” said Kumaraswamy.(PTI)
bengaluru news

‘It is a political murder’: Kumaraswamy on Dharmegowda suicide

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 29, 2020 02:36 PM IST
Karnataka Government has also condoled the demise of SL Dharmegowda. The cremation will be done with a limited number of people and by following all Covid-19 norms, according to the State Government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Interestingly Siddarmaiah’s statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.(ANI)
Interestingly Siddarmaiah’s statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Food habit my right, says former Karnataka CM over anti cow slaughter bill

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 28, 2020 09:36 PM IST
Speaking at the Congress foundation day event, he said, many of his party colleagues hesitate about talking or taking a stand on issues fearing consequences or backlash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON DEC 27, 2020 02:28 PM IST
According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP