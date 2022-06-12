Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Two murder accused fired at after attack on cops
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Two murder accused fired at after attack on cops

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three policemen were also injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at local hospital.
According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.(Representative image)
According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.(Representative image)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru

Mangaluru Police on Saturday opened fire at two murder accused who were trying to flee after assaulting three policemen on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three policemen were also injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at local hospital.

The accused were identified as Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj, aged around 30. According to the police, the incident took place in Pakshigere in Moodbidri station limits when a police team took them to a hideout for evidence collection.

“When they were approaching the house, the duo tried to escape by attacking the police. In self-defence, Central Crime Branch police inspector Mahesh Prasad fired a warning shot in the air before hitting on the foot of the accused persons. Once they were subdued, they were shifted to a hospital,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out