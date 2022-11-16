Karnataka-bound woman welcomes baby boy at Delhi airport's T3

A woman from Karnataka’s Hubbali gave birth to a baby at the Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Tuesday. The management of Delhi airport welcomed the baby and called him the youngest passenger ever.

"Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well. #NewBorn #YoungestPassengeratDEL #DELCares," the Delhi airport operator tweeted.

Dr Pravin Singh of the Medanta medical facility at Terminal 3 who assisted the woman told news agency PTI, “She had gone to a washroom when her water broke, and luckily our medical facility was nearby. She was brought to the facility where we attended to her and delivered the baby. It was a healthy boy, who cried to signal his arrival at an airport no less."

The couple was scheduled to board a flight to Karnataka's Hubbali, but "fate had something else in store for them", a doctor who assisted the woman through childbirth at the medical facility of Terminal 3 said.

The woman reportedly was brought to the facility around 9:20am and the baby was born around 9:40am. The doctor also claimed it was the first baby to be born at the Medanta clinic of the Delhi international airport. The woman was later shifted to a private hospital nearby.

