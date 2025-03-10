Karnataka's Hampi rape case: Third accused arrested in Tamil Nadu

The third suspect in the shocking tourist rape case near Karnataka's Hampi has been arrested, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi confirmed on Sunday. With this, all three accused in the case have been taken into custody. Hampi: Police personnel conduct an investigation after two women, including a foreign national, were allegedly raped near the Hampi heritage site.(PTI)

According to police officials, the third accused was apprehended in Tamil Nadu, where he had fled following the crime. "Three individuals were involved in this heinous act, which should never have happened. Two of them were arrested on March 8, and the third was caught today," said Tangadagi, who also serves as the in-charge minister for Koppal district.

The distressing incident occurred on the night of March 6, when two foreign tourists, including a 27-year-old Israeli national, and two others were stargazing near the Tungabhadra canal. Three men approached the group under the pretense of asking for directions to a petrol station. When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the men robbed them.

A verbal confrontation ensued between one of the tourists and the perpetrators, leading to a violent escalation. In a fit of rage, the assailants pushed the tourists into the canal. While three of them managed to escape, a tourist from Odisha, identified as Bibash, went missing. His body was later recovered, police confirmed.

In response to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that security measures at major tourist destinations, including Hampi, will be significantly strengthened. "We are committed to stepping up security in places like Hampi and other tourist hotspots to prevent such unfortunate incidents," Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday. He further stated that the government will reassess existing security arrangements to ensure the safety of visitors.

The minister also acknowledged that such crimes could negatively impact the state’s tourism sector and emphasized the need for swift action to restore confidence among travelers.

(With PTI inputs)