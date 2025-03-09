Menu Explore
After Hampi rape case, Karnataka government to strengthen security at tourist spots

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 09, 2025 03:33 PM IST

G Parameshwara also said, moving forward, tourists visiting Karnataka will be briefed on the dos and don'ts to ensure their safety.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday assured that security measures at tourist destinations will be significantly strengthened in the wake of recent rape of a foreign national and a homestay owner at Hampi.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The Minister also said, moving forward, tourists visiting Karnataka will be briefed on the dos and don'ts to ensure their safety.

"Definitely we are going to step up our security measures in places like Hampi and other tourist places," Parameshwara told reporters here. He further mentioned that the government will reassess the existing security measures. The Minister also noted that the rape of two women, including an Israeli national, is likely to affect the tourism sector.

(Also Read: Hampi rape case: We are taking it very seriously, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara)

"On the one hand we are trying to attract tourists from across the world while on the other incidents like this deter the tourists from visiting our country." According to Parameshwara, on the night of March 6, two foreign nationals, including an Israeli citizen, along with two others, went out for stargazing on the banks of the Tungabhadra canal.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru was once a serene haven, then a few IITians...': Harsh Goenka's post sparks debate)

Three youths approached the group and asked for directions to a petrol pump. When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the youths robbed them. One of the tourists had a verbal altercation with the strangers, and in a fit of anger, the men pushed the tourists into the canal. While three of the tourists managed to escape, the fourth went missing, and her body was later found. The strangers allegedly raped two women.

The body of the US national has been recovered, Parameshwara said adding two persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

(Also Read: Newlyweds Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad ask guests to avoid these two wedding gifts)

