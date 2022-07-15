Kerur violence: Angry kin throws ₹2 lakh at Congress's Siddaramaiah | Watch
Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah had to face the anger of the people in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Friday when he visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal clashes in Kerur town in the district.
In a video, which is being circulated on social media, a Muslim woman can be seen throwing ₹2 lakh compensation given by the CLP leader at his convoy refusing to accept it as Siddaramaiah drove away. HT, however, cannot independently verify the video.
Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.
"Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present," Siddaramaiah tweeted.
Deccan Herald reported that the family members of the injured were angry that no leader had come to visit them even after so many days.
Siddaramaiah reportedly tried to console them, and gave ₹50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons. After his convoy started moving, a woman threw the money at his vehicle, saying "rokka beda" (don't want money).
According to the police, the issue began on July 6 when workers of a right-wing organisation, believed to be the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.
This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.
To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 for a day, banning large gatherings in the town. A total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested.
