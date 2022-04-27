KMF asks Karnataka govt to raise milk prices by ₹3 per litre - here's why
- The Karnataka Milk Federation has proposed to the state government to raise the price of Nandini milk by Rs. 3 a litre.
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a dairy cooperative under the brand name ‘Nandini’ has proposed to the Bommai government to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, a leading daily reported. This comes after KMF's expenses have skyrocketed by 25% to 30% due to a spike in the cost of raw materials and processing of milk, the chairperson of the KMF reportedly said in a press note.
Reports said that the general body of the Federation, in their January meeting, unanimously decided on the price hike and submitted their proposal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after considering the increase in their expenses. The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020, where the per litre price was increased by Rs. 2 per litre.
Earlier this month, talks indicated that the KMF could raise milk prices by Rs. 5 per litre. The managing director of the KMF had then told media that the hike would be due to increased electricity and fuel prices. He had added that milk farmers are being burdened also by rising costs of transportation.
He had told Deccan Herald that due to COVID-19 related restrictions, there is also a short supply of corrugated boxes in the market, which are needed in large numbers to the federation for packaging. The shortage in pulp has also indirectly demanded a hike in milk prices, he told.
The KMF chairperson Balakrishna Jarkiholi had said in the letter sent to CM Bommai that farmers will also be benefitted if milk prices are hiked. Adding that other milk cooperatives in the state like Amul have already raised milk prices, Jarkiholi wrote that Nandini milk costs Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 less than milk sold by other cooperative societies.
According to the letter by KMF, if milk prices are hiked by Rs. 3, Rs. 2 will go to farmers directly and Rs. 1 to the cooperative society. According to a report, the turnover of the 14 different milk cooperative societies in the state collectively amounted to Rs. 19,732 crores this year, a 20 percent increase from the Rs. 16,440.74 crores earned in 2019-2020. Jarkiholi added in his letter that the milk cooperative societies are looking at a 25 percent increase in turnover next year.
-
First paid ward to start at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital today
A 17-bed ward will become operational on Wednesday at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's King Edward Memorial Hospital on a pilot basis for patients willing to pay for better facilities at reasonable rates for the first time. The private ward at KEM will have air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned sections. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said AC beds will be tentatively priced at ₹1,200 daily and non-AC beds for ₹900 daily.
-
AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi HC order
At least 40 surgeries were cancelled at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday due to a protest by the nurses' union -- seeking reinstatement of their suspended president -- which was called off at night after the Delhi high court, noting “crippling of the hospital's functioning”, directed the nurses to resume work “immediately”.
-
The neighbourhood groceries have closed for the day. Moments later, a breach tears through this emptiness as ice-cream seller Ram Bran pushes his ice-cream trolley through the street. “I'm going home,” he says in a muffled voice. “I will eat after reaching home.” His home—a single room on rent—is nearby. No hot meal of dal-chawal awaits him. In his early 60s, Ram Bran stays alone; his family lives in the village in Gaya, Bihar.
-
Umar Khalid’s role in riots can’t be isolated: Police
The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that looking at the role of Umar Khalid in isolation in the conspiracy for the 2020 north-east Delhi riots would be impermissible in law while opposing the bail plea moved by the student activist. The police submission was filed in a challenge by Khalid to a March 24 order in which a trial court denied him bail. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday.
-
Committee supervised by Kiran Bedi to oversee scandal-hit Rohini Ashram
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will supervise a six-member panel to oversee the operations of the Rohini Ashram and ensure no woman or child there is subject to any treatment that violates their fundamental or legal rights, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla observed that women and children are a vulnerable class and vigilance is needed to check the institute's functioning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics