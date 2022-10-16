K'taka CM condoles death of 9, including kids, in Haasan, announces compensation

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced compensation for the families of people who were killed in a road accident in the state's Haasan district on Saturday night. He also said that the proper medical assistance will be provided to the people who were injured in the accident. CM Bommai - on Twitter - wrote, “It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Arasikere of Hassan district yesterday. May the departed souls rest in peace."

"Adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured (sic)," he added.

???? ??????? ????????????? ?????? ???? ???? ????? ?????????? 9 ???? ????????????? ????? ????????. ???? ????????? ?????????? ??????????. ???? ??????????? ????? ?????? ??????????? ????? ???????? ????? ?????????? ???????? ???????????. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 16, 2022

Four kids were among those who were killed in the accident, news agency PTI reported. Ten others were reported to be injured in this horrific accident. They were travelling in a tempo traveler which got trapped between a Karnataka State Road Transport (KSRTC) bus and a milk tanker at Arsikere taluk in the Haasan district, about 180 km from Bengaluru. Among nine deceased, six of them died on spot and other three of them succumbed to injuries while getting treated at the hospital.

According to media reports, the people in the tempo traveler visited Dharmasthala temple on Saturday and were returning to their villages. The reports also said that the milk tanker which came in the wrong route caused this horrific accident.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and officials said that all necessary procedures were being followed.

