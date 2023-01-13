Leopard sighted in Bengaluru University campus, admin restricts movement

The University of Bangalore issued a circular on Thursday warning its staff and students living on the campus to restrict their movement at night amid the sighting of a leopard in the campus.

The videos of the leopard were being circulated on social media and media post which the notification was issued.

The notice read, "In view of reports appearing in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night."

The notification also directed all the students and staff of the University to inform their superiors as soon as they noticed the leopard roaming on the campus anywhere.

The forest department has been informed regarding the sighting of the wild animal and has been asked to take appropriate action to capture the leopard, said the circular.

In December, the Andhra Pradesh forest department captured a leopard at the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after setting up traps including two cages in the jungle.

The leopard was reportedly roaming in the university premises, following which the forest officials used six cameras and traps along with two cages at two different places to capture the leopard.