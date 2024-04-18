Karnataka is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in the second phase which is scheduled on April 26. The state government announced that section 144 will be enforced from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26. The cops will be deployed across the city to look after law-and-order maintenance in Karnataka capital. Lok Sabha polls: Section - 144 to be enforced in Bengaluru on these dates(PTI File Photo)

According to the reports, public meetings, rallies, gatherings, burning of effigies, possession of lethal weapons, provocative speeches and raising political slogans are strictly prohibited from April 24, until midnight of April 26.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Bengaluru will be shut down on polling day.

Meanwhile, alcohol sales will be strictly prohibited on the polling day until 12am on April 27. The alcohol will also not be served in stores, pubs, lodging facilities, and bars, and they are only ordered to serve food and non–alcoholic beverages.

The cadre of political parties and contestants are already busy touring across the candidates and asking for votes. In Bengaluru, there are four Lok Sabha constituencies – Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru Rural. In the premises of Bengaluru, there are reportedly 97 lakh voters, and the city is known for recording less than 50 per cent voting on polling day. The Election Commission is expecting higher voter turnout this time.

In Karnataka, the Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in two phases, and Bengaluru will go to polls on April 26.