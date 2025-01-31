Lokayukta raids multiple locations in Bengaluru and 4 other cities

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids in various locations in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote in seven different cases. A policeman stands guard at the Lokayukta office, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI)

The raids were led by Belagavi Lokayuktha SP Hanamantharay and took place in three locations in Belagavi district: Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi.

Among the properties raided were the residences of Sachin Manded, the Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and Sanjay Durgannavar, a Veterinary Doctor from Raibag Taluk. Both officials are under investigation for allegedly accumulating assets beyond their known sources of income.

Manded is under scrutiny in relation to the allegations of illegal wealth accumulation. Similarly, Sanjay Annappa Durgannavar, a Veterinary Inspector in the Veterinary Department, was raided at his residence in Raibag Taluk.

Lokayuktha officials have been verifying documents at both of the raided residences, attempting to uncover evidence of corruption.

Further details regarding the raids are awaited.

Meanwhile, after the Enforcement Directorate's action in the MUDA scam against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, State BJP President BY Vijayendra termed it as "Major victory" and said that the ED investigation has exposed a "significant corruption" involving the Chief Minister.

Notably, ED has attached 142 immovable properties having a market value of ₹300 crore in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others.

ED's Bangalore Zonal Office attached these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the ED, these properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real estate businessmen and agents.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Siddaramaiah and others.

A Special Court in Bengaluru also passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites in the name of his wife BM Parvathi in lieu of three acres 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for ₹3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at Posh locality is worth Rs. 56 Crore (approx).

