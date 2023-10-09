Mahisha Dasara celebrations face protests

Bengaluru The Mysuru Dasara will begin on October 15. (PTI)

As the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara festival approaches, celebration of ‘Mahisha Dasara’ by Dalit Sangharsha Samithi has triggered a controversy.

A section of Dalits began celebrating Mahisha Dasara in 2015, but when the BJP came to power the celebration was halted.

The controversy stems from the Mahishasura Mandali’s --a group formed by dalits, intellectuals and rationals -- call to hold a Mahisha Dasara on October 13, just two days before the commencement of the grand Mysuru Dasara. The board has even issued an invitation letter that designates Chamundi Hill as Mahisha Hill, further fueling the debate over the hill’s name.

“The constitution has given every right to celebrate our religious practices , hence we celebrating the festival of Mahisha,” former Mayor and a member of the Mahishasura Mandali Purushotham told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Kodagu MP Prathap Simha told reporters, “The celebration of Mahisha Dasara is nothing but aimed to divide Hindus and create enmity by a handful of Hindu haters .” “We know since hundreds of years that Mahisha was a demon , but these people glorifying him as king. We strongly oppose it and called for Chamundi Betta chalo bike rally on October 13.”

Chamundi Hill is home to the revered Chamundi deity and holds significant religious and cultural importance . The suggestion to rename it has ignited a broader conversation about the historical roots of the names Mahisha and Mysore.

According to historical accounts, after Emperor Ashoka’s conversion to Buddhism following the Kalinga War, he dispatched missionaries to spread the faith. Dravida ruler Mahisha was among these missionaries and played a pivotal role in introducing Buddhism to what is now Mysuru. This connection between Mahisha and the city’s name, Mysore, dates back centuries, with some asserting that the province was officially named Mahisha in 1449.

Advocates of this narrative emphasize Mahishasura’s identity as a compassionate Buddhist king and a leader of tribal communities. They argue that his portrayal as an Asura (demon) by certain groups, including the Aryas, is a misinterpretation aimed at discrediting his legacy.

On the contrary, an alternate legend suggests a fierce nine-day battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, culminating in Mahishasura’s defeat on the tenth day, Dashami. This narrative portrays Mahishasura as a malevolent force responsible for widespread atrocities. In this version of events, Mahishasura is ultimately slain by his own mother, Durga Devi.

The renaming proposal has sparked numerous interpretations and debates, with each side presenting its arguments rooted in history, mythology, and cultural significance. As the discussions continue to evolve, renaming the Chamundi Hill remains a topic of keen interest, especially as Mysore Dasara draws nearer.

