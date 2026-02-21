Bengaluru, In a key development in a cyber defamation case involving social activist Snehamayi Krishna, police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly circulating fake documents and a fabricated audio clip targeting senior KAS officer and former MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh. Man held for fake campaign against KAS officer; police cite personal hostility

Police said the accused, Vinod, acted out of "hostility arising from certain transactions" between him and the complainant.

According to a press release issued by the police department, the case was registered on February 18 at the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police Station based on a complaint filed by Natesh, former Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner.

"During the investigation, it was found that due to hostility arising from certain transactions between Vinod and the complainant, Vinod, with the intention of taking revenge for personal gain, contacted Snehamayi Krishna and provided false information far from the truth," police said.

In his complaint, Natesh alleged that Krishna, a resident of Mysuru, had been targeting and harassing him by creating fake documents, morphed photographs and a fabricated audio clip, and uploading them on social media through his Facebook account with the intention of defaming him.

Police said the investigation was taken up accordingly.

"It was further revealed that Snehamayi Krishna, without verifying the authenticity of the information received, circulated it on social media with malicious intent to defame and damage the complainant's reputation," the release said.

In this connection, notice was issued to N Vinod, a resident of Bogadi in Mysuru, directing him to appear before the police.

"Upon inquiry, and in view of the supporting evidence found against him, he has been arrested and will be produced before the competent court," police said.

Notice has also been issued to Krishna to appear for questioning regarding his role in the offence. Further investigation is in progress.

Additionally, another case has been registered against Krishna at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station for allegedly spreading false information and carrying out defamatory propaganda. The matter is under investigation.

"During the investigation so far, materials shared by Krishna on Facebook have been collected. On verifying mobile numbers, vehicle registration details and other evidence, it was found that the information circulated was far from the truth. The investigation is continuing," police added.

On Thursday, Krishna had alleged corruption against Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and senior KAS officer D B Natesh, a former MUDA Commissioner.

The government rejected the allegations, stating that due process had been followed and a prior sanction for investigation had already been granted.

Krishna also lodged complaints with the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, alleging the exchange of a large amount of cash in Mysuru. He also shared a photograph of a vehicle allegedly used in the transaction.

Krishna was the complainant in the MUDA land allotment case, based on which a case was registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and others.

In this case, it was alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upscale area of Mysuru, with a higher property value than the land acquired by MUDA.

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 scheme in exchange for 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under this scheme, MUDA allots 50 per cent of developed land to landowners in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts.

The Karnataka Lokayukta police, which registered the case against Siddaramaiah, his wife and his brother-in-law, later gave them a clean chit by filing a closure report, which was accepted by the Special Court for trial of public representatives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.