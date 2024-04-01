A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru allegedly killed his girlfriend on Saturday by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him, said a report in The Times of India. The victim died on the spot, and the accused surrendered himself in Jayanagar police station after the incident. Man in Bengaluru kills his girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times: Report

According to the report, the accused, Girish NL alias Rehan Ahmed, is a native of Kolkata and met Farida Khatoon, 42, in 2022 at a spa in the city. They have been in a relationship for more than a year and Girish decided to marry Farida, who was already a mother of two children.

Farida recently went to her hometown and returned to Bengaluru with one of the daughters on March 28. She stayed at a hotel with her daughter, and in the evening, they met Girish, as it also happened to be his birthday. They all went out for dinner and dropped Farida’s daughter back to the hotel.

They both then went to Shalini Ground, where Girish proposed to Farida for a marriage. Farida reportedly turned down his proposal and said she cannot marry him. Girish then assaulted her with a knife and later stabbed her 15 times to death in the park. He later fled the scene.

A coconut vendor nearby saw a body lying in the pool of blood and alerted the cops. However, within an hour, Girish surrendered himself to the police. Police are investigating the accused further.