Man mistakenly arrested in Karnataka compensated with ₹5 lakh
A 56-year-old man has been compensated with ₹5 lakh for having been wrongfully arrested in a criminal case, due to a confusion over his name.
Ningaraju N, a resident of Kalidasa Layout here, had approached the High Court claiming that in the criminal case filed in 2011, the alleged accused Raju NGN was not him.
Quashing the case against him, the HC said, “It is rather shocking that a person has been arrested without ascertaining whether he was the person who was required to be arrested and that the warrant had been issued against him.” Justice Suraj Govindaraj in his judgment dated July 7 noted that, “his identification was not cross-checked and verified, resulting (in) an innocent person being arrested.”
The HC said that the Right of Life and Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution is paramount and there is a violation of the fundamental right in this case. The court said the state was liable to compensate the arrestee for having put him through loss of liberty as also loss of reputation.
The compensation was fixed at ₹5 lakh which the court said was payable within eight weeks. Ningaraju was arrested because the name of his father (Ningegowda) was similar to the name of the person named in the warrant. “I’m unable to comprehend as to how the name of the father being similar or even identical would have any role to play in the arrest, extrapolating the same logic if the arrest warrant has been issued for one brother, another brother or maybe even the sister could be arrested, merely, because the father name is identical.”
Ningaraju was arrested on the wrong assumption that he was the ex-director of the Ms India Holiday (Pvt) Ltd, which was under liquidation. Further, to prevent such incidents in the future the High Court directed that if “Guidelines or Standard Operating Procedure are already issued to cater to this situation, training in this regard to be provided to all arresting officers.”
If such a SOP is not already in place, the Director General of Police was directed to issue the guidelines “as to what steps to be taken by the arresting officer before arresting a person including the verification of identity.” This was directed to be issued within four weeks. The HC will hear the matter again on September 1 to assess the compliance of the directions.
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora — Delhi's new police commissioner?
Sanjay Arora, director general of the ITBP and a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the next Delhi Police Commissioner, the MHA said in an order on Sunday. Arora will succeed a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, Rakesh Asthana. Arora will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order. After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Police.
High Court directs Karnataka wildlife board on Hesaraghatta grasslands
The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife to once again consider the proposal to declare the 5,010 acre grasslands in Hesaraghatta as a Conservation Reserve. The division bench of Acting Chief justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty was hearing a batch of petitions by environmentalists who sought the quashing of the decision taken by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife on January 19, 2021.
