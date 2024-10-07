Man who helped Pakistani families settle in Bengaluru under false identities arrested in Mumbai: Report

The police have arrested a 55-year-old man allegedly involved in helping Pakistani families settle in Bengaluru, according to a report by Deccan Herald. Further investigations reveal that Parvez initially helped the families cross into India from Bangladesh.

According to the report, Parvez Ahmed, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody by Jigani police from Mumbai on Saturday.

The initial probe revealed that Parvez facilitated the settlement of at least five Pakistani families in India using Hindu names, including the two families detained in Bengaluru last week, the report added. Authorities also believe Parvez may have also aided other families in settling in Mumbai and Delhi.

On September 29, Bengaluru police arrested four foreign nationals living illegally in India from the Jigani area of rural Bengaluru. Just days later, on October 4, police apprehended a couple and their minor daughter, allegedly Pakistani nationals, residing in the Peenya area under false identities. The accused, identified as Syed Tariq, 51, his wife Anila Tariq, 48, and their 13-year-old daughter, were reportedly residing in a rented house under the names Chouhan and Deepali Chouhan. The family is believed to have entered India from Pakistan through the porous Bangladesh border and has lived in various locations, including Chennai, before settling in Bengaluru.

Connections to Mehdi Foundation

Both families were found to have connections to the Mehdi Foundation International (MFI), an organisation that promotes the "Goharian Philosophy of Divine Love," according to DH report.

According to police, there are more individuals linked to the foundation currently residing in India, all of whom have been instructed to surrender to their respective state high courts, as reported by DH.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "They (Centre) have RAW, IB and other central agencies, they should keep an eye on these things. How they reached Bengaluru and got passports, shows the failure of central agencies. When our police got information they did an excellent job by arresting them. We got further information about some more Pakistani people staying here they will also be arrested."

